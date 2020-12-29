Huawei’s U.S. ban helped this company become the biggest smartphone chipset seller

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek became the biggest smartphone chipset seller for the September ending quarter as U.S.’s ban on Huawei and mobile sales growth in India and China lifted sales of its System-on-Chip (SoC).
More than 100 million smartphones were sold globally with MediaTek chipsets in Q3 2020, according to an estimate by cybersecurity firm Counterpoint. The chip maker secured 31% market share in the same quarter, helped by a rebound in smartphone sales.
MediaTek’s growth in India and China, strong performance in the mid-range smartphones and Huawei’s ban made it the biggest smartphone chipset vendor, Counterpoint said.
Samsung, Xiaomi and Honor bought MediaTek chipsets, designed by TSMC, in Huawei’s absence. The share of MediaTek chipsets in Xiaomi increased more than three times since the same period last year.
In the 5G chipset market, Qualcomm was the biggest vendor in the September ending quarter. It powered 39% of the 5G phones sold globally.
"Qualcomm and MediaTek will continue to contend for the top position," said Ankit Malhotra, a research analyst, commenting on the outlook for chipset vendors.
Their immediate focus will be to bring 5G to the masses, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath