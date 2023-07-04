HPE to make high-volume servers with VVDN in India

July 04, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Tuesday announced plans to manufacture some of its high-volume servers in India of nearly $1 billion worth in the first five years of production.

HPE has partnered with VVDN Technologies to manufacture at its plant in Manesar, Haryana.

This manufacturing operation will support the growing demand in India and further strengthen and diversify HPE’s global supply chain, the company said.

“We welcome HPE’s decision to start their manufacturing line in India, as it will enhance domestic production capacities,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT, Government of India.

“The recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 aims to make India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). We believe large-scale IT hardware manufacturing will help in broadening and deepening the manufacturing ecosystem,” he added.

Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE said, “India is a strategic market for HPE’s business, talent, innovation – and now, manufacturing. Customers in India continue turn to HPE to help them digitally transform, and our 14,000 team members here play a key role in driving our edge-to-cloud strategy. We are proud to build on our strong presence by establishing a manufacturing operation in this important country.”

