HP unveils its Virtual Reality headset

The headset includes sensors to track bodily responses like eye movement and heart rate for an improved experience.

Laptop maker HP has unveiled its Virtual Reality (VR) headset that can track heart rate and eye movement. The device will use real-time human insights to provide interactive experience.

The headset is equipped with sensors to monitor muscle movement, pupil size and gaze to capture physiological responses.

Integrated with the Omnicept software development kit (SDK), the headset uses machine learning algorithms to interprets data and allow developers to create a user-centric VR experience, HP said in a statement.

The features in the device are said to help analyse a user’s response to the content, based on their focus area and engagement levels. They will also reduce GPU load and improve image quality to enhance the VR experience, it added.

Facial expression-tracking feature gives game avatars naturally expressive look, and helps them to have a realistic conversation.

Developers can measure user’s response to an experience or training with the help of heart rate monitor.

The device can be used by organisations to train their employees by assessing their bodily responses.

Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset will be available in spring 2021. The company has not disclosed the product’s price.