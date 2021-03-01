HP makes first ever PCs with plastic waste in ocean

01 March 2021 13:55 IST

Computer maker HP made its first ever consumer PC using plastic waste in ocean, a move that builds on the company’s sustainability commitment. Newly launched Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and Pavilion 15 Laptops were manufactured using ocean-bound plastics.

HP estimates that the use of these plastics in devices will keep around 92,000 plastic bottles out of the oceans and landfills. The outer boxes and fibre cushions used to pack the products are also 100% recyclable material.

"The PC today is an indispensable part of our lives, with several use case scenarios emerging from various consumer groups," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP India.

HP Pavilion 13 will be available in silver and ceramic white colours, and is priced at Rs 71,999 in i5 and i7 variants with 1TB SSD.

HP Pavilion 14 will be available in silver, ceramic white and tranquil pink, and is priced at Rs 62,999, in i5 and i7 variants with 1TB SSD.

The other one will come in Silver colour at a starting price of Rs 67,999, in i5 GFX powered with Iris Plus GFX.

HP Pavilion 15 with a screen size of 15" will be available in Silver, Ceramic White and Fog Blue colours. It will come at a starting price of Rs 69,999, in i5 GFX powered with Iris Plus GFX.

The Pavilion 13 has a full HD display with up to 8.5 hours of battery life, while the Pavilion 14 and Pavilion 15 offer either HD or full HD panel with up to 8.75 hours of battery life.

HP claims that with Wi-Fi 6, the Pavilion PCs will enable up to four times faster maximum Wi-Fi speeds and 75% lower latency.