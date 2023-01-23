HP launches new Envy x360 15 laptop series for creators

January 23, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

HP on Monday launched the new Envy x360 15 laptops, having 15.6-inch OLED touch display targeted towards creators. The new HP Envy x360 15 portfolio comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The new HP Envy portfolio features an Emoji Keyboard, 5MP camera with features like Auto frame Technology and AI Noise reduction. The Envy x360 15 portfolio contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminum, said HP.

The 15.6-inch OLED touch display comes with 100% DCI P3 color calibration, 88% screen-to-body ratio and Eyesafe certification. A rechargeable Tilt Pen with magnetic connection comes with the series.

For the connectivity, HP has used Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 version. The U.S. based company claims 10 hours of battery backup on the new Envy series and fast charging feature to go with it.

The HP Envy x360 15 portfolio starts at ₹82,999 for the i5 while the high-end variant will cost ₹1,14,999 for the i7 configuration.

“Today’s consumers are inspired to create, and creativity should not be encumbered by our movement or the limitations of the places we are in. With a strong legacy of delivering insights-based innovations, we at HP, are powering creators’ dreams by providing the best creative experience and technology. HP’s new Envy x360 15 portfolio enables content creators to express themselves through best-in-class display and smart, high-performance productivity features that liberate creativity and expression,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.