HP brings Chromebook for students powered by Intel processor

The HP Chromebook for students comes powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor and claims up to 11.5 hours of battery life

March 14, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The HP Chromebook for students comes with access to Google One, including 100GB of cloud storage across Google Apps and services.

The HP Chromebook for students comes with access to Google One, including 100GB of cloud storage across Google Apps and services. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HP on Tuesday launched a new Chromebook laptop powered by Intel’s Celeron N4500 processor to meet the needs of students. The affordable Chromebook comes in 15.6-inch screen size.

For connectivity, HP has used Wi-Fi6 and claims up to 11.5 hours of battery life. The HP Chromebook comes with a dedicated numeric keypad and oversized touchpad. It is compatible to Office365 with access to Google Assistant, Google Classroom.

The new Chromebook features dual mics and a HD camera to support virtual calls. The display comes with micro-edge bezels and 250nits brightness along with dual speakers.

In addition to the existing storage in the device, users also have access to Google One with a 12-month membership, including 100GB of cloud storage across Google Apps and services.

The portfolio starts at ₹28,999, and comes with two colours; Forest Teal and Mineral Silver.

“Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India.

