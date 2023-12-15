ADVERTISEMENT

How your Google Play Movies & TV experience will change in 2024

December 15, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Google has announced that Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available through Android TV devices or the Google Play website

The Hindu Bureau

The changes are set to be rolled out across the next few weeks and may differ based on the user’s region [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google announced that its Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available through Android TV devices or the Google Play website, as it works to “simplify” how the users buy new movies and access them.

The changes are set to be rolled out across the next few weeks and may differ based on the user’s region.

ALSO READ
Google to test new feature limiting advertisers' use of browser tracking cookies

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Android TV users can watch or buy/rent new movies through the Shop tab’s ‘Your Library’ row. Those using cable boxes or set-top boxes powered by Android TV will be able to access content through the YouTube app. The same condition applies to web browser users.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously bought titles or active rented ones will remain available on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app for both Android and iOS, and YouTube.

Most of these changes are scheduled to come into force from January 17 next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US