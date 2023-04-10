ADVERTISEMENT

How you search on Google could change

April 10, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company was bringing its Large Language Model and AI features to its search functions

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As Google looks at integrating its large language models (LLMs) with its browser, our way of searching the web could change.

In an interview to The Wall Street Journal, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said users would be able to get AI-enhanced answers to their questions as the company explores expanding use cases for conversational AI.

Mr. Pichai confirmed that the company was bringing AI technology to its search engine.

Microsoft earlier introduced the AI-powered chatbot to approved users, to make searches via its new Bing search engine.

While Google released its own Bard chatbot last month, the conversational artificial intelligence chatbot’s initial errors caused stock market panic and fueled reports of an AI race between the two Big Tech giants.

Mr. Pichai previously denied being in competition with OpenAI and pointed out that a company like Google had to spend more time considering what could go wrong with AI before releasing a product.

The news comes a few months after Mr. Pichai announced that Google was slashing its workforce by around 12,000 roles, but had invested early in AI.

