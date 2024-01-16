How to write good prompts for AI chatbots

January 16, 2024 01:28 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Turns out talking to a bot isn’t as uncomplicated as one would have imagined. As smart as a chatbot is, there is a distinction between how you speak to it and how you speak to an actual person. The importance of knowing how to write a prompt effectively is such that it created a separate job role. Prompt engineering courses were taught and prompt engineering guides were written as study material because the art of writing a prompt was just as elusive for most AI researchers as it has more to do with linguistics.

In the case of compute and cost-intensive AI chatbots like ChatGPT, a good prompt could save you from writing five more to get the same output which saves money and power.

Here are tips to write quality prompts:

Give clear instructions: Make sure you list out everything you want in pointed ways. Instead of saying “Write me an essay about a young girl,” you can say “Write me an essay about a seven-year-old Indian girl called Neha from Shimla.” The fuller and more comprehensive your prompt is, the better the results will be.

You can also give examples to demonstrate what you want exactly. Say, you could ask it, “Write me a short story like Star Wars.” The prompt can include the style of writing you want or if you want the writing to emulate an author or poet. For example, you can say, “Write a sonnet about birds in the style of Shakespeare.” You can also specify the tone of the output you are looking for, or if you want it to have tragic ending. For essays or short stories, you can specify the word limit.

‌Offer context around your problem: Better context automatically results in better output. For a response that suits your need particularly, make sure you explain your entire background. If I am someone who has never been rock climbing the question “How do I prepare for rock climbing if I have never done it?” works much better than just “How do I prepare for rock climbing.

Another example of more information-loaded prompt would be, “I am an Indian woman travelling to Paris soon. Can you teach me some basic French to talk to locals?” instead of just a lazy “Can you give me tips to learn French?”

If you want to come up with headlines or a slogan around a brand describe the brand and its values well.

Assign it a role or a character: You can also assign GPT a role or a character in OpenAI playground which is the testing area. Like you can say “You are a professor” or if you use it to help you mainly with coding queries, you could specify the coding language early on so that you don’t have to specify it in every prompt separately. If you want the chatbot to assume a different role with every query, you can enter them separately as per your need. For example, “Describe the impact social media platforms as a parent,” as opposed to a different role.

Break up a lengthy task into subparts: For a more complicated task, break it up into subparts to make it easier for the bot. If a business is using ChatGPT to answer customer support queries, you could first ask the bot to classify every query and give more details around what the categories are. Once this is done, you can give a set of responses as options to the bot for every type of query it has to answer. If you want it to write an entire presentation or a script, you can start with the header, then character ideas and then a rough story etc.

‌Appeal to its emotions: Recent studies have found that speaking to a bot as if it were human does yield better output. Researchers from Microsoft found that the most effective prompt on GPT-4 and OpenAI’s Llama was a surprising one, “Tell a deep breath and relax.” Other emotional cues that worked well were if you asked the bot to consider that this task was very important to you by saying, “This is important to my career,” or even saying ,”You better be sure.”

In a similar vein, chatbots are nicer to you if you are nice to them. Users have said that using “please” and “thank you” has always made them more favourable to the models.

Data platform Scale AI CTO Vijay Karunamurthy recently said that complimenting ChatGPT has always given them the best outputs. Developers in the company often used the prompt, “You are a smart computer that takes a lot of time and thinks step by step to answer questions.”

You can make the rules: You can designate the chatbot to produce the output in a certain format i.e., in pointers, a column table or in words that can be understood by a five-year-old. If you are asking it for food recipe instructions, you can ask it to not include certain vegetables. You can also tailor the responses more by saying, “Don’t include any idioms” or “Don’t make it sentimental.” You can also ask the chatbot to return with citations.