How to view and delete your YouTube comment history

December 04, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The comments section of a YouTube video can be anything from soothing and supportive to violent and hateful. As many of us grew up with the Google-owned video sharing platform, it’s natural that a number of our own comments and discussions made up parts of the website, whether it was gushing over a singer or engaging in a heated debate about politics.

For that reason, you should audit your own posting history from time to time, to ensure that you still stand by the comments you left under YouTube videos. If your beliefs and personality have changed since then, it is easy to edit and delete your comments as you wish.

Remember to comment responsibly on YouTube, as you can be held liable for comments that violate laws, even if you edit or delete them afterwards.

You can access your YouTube comment history through Google, using this link.

