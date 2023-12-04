HamberMenu
How to view and delete your YouTube comment history

Musical tastes and political beliefs can change with time, so make sure to check on your YouTube comment history to see if you still stand by your comments from years earlier

December 04, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Remember to comment responsibly on YouTube, as you can be held liable for comments that violate laws, even if you edit or delete them afterwards [File]

Remember to comment responsibly on YouTube, as you can be held liable for comments that violate laws, even if you edit or delete them afterwards [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The comments section of a YouTube video can be anything from soothing and supportive to violent and hateful. As many of us grew up with the Google-owned video sharing platform, it’s natural that a number of our own comments and discussions made up parts of the website, whether it was gushing over a singer or engaging in a heated debate about politics.

For that reason, you should audit your own posting history from time to time, to ensure that you still stand by the comments you left under YouTube videos. If your beliefs and personality have changed since then, it is easy to edit and delete your comments as you wish.

Remember to comment responsibly on YouTube, as you can be held liable for comments that violate laws, even if you edit or delete them afterwards.

You can access your YouTube comment history through Google, using this link.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

A screenshot showing what a Google user’s YouTube comment history looks like

A screenshot showing what a Google user’s YouTube comment history looks like | Photo Credit: YouTube [Google]

Here is how to view, edit, and delete your YouTube comments
Sign into your Google (Gmail) account. If you left comments on YouTube videos using multiple Google accounts, you will have to repeat this process for every account you own.
Navigate to your YouTube comments history and view your past activity on YouTube.
Review your history of comments through the years. New comments may take some time to become visible.
Delete the comments you no longer want, by clicking the ‘X’ mark. Your comments on deleted videos, or your comments that broke YouTube’s rules will not be shown.
To edit a comment, click on the link to go to the video in question.
Once on the video page, click the three dots next to your comment.
Click on the ‘edit’ option.
Edit the comment and save it.

