How to use WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature

Updated - May 22, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 12:23 pm IST

WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature can be used during video calls.

The Hindu Bureau

How to use WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is used by millions of users worldwide to connect with their friends, families and colleagues. The app continues to expand its features by introducing well-thought-out additions for an improved experience.

One such feature is screen sharing during video calls which will allow you to broadcast a live view of their screen. As part of a screen sharing session, video feeds appear below the shared content for members. It is important to note that while sharing your screen, important information such as passwords and usernames may be visible to the other party. The screen-sharing feature cannot be used during an audio call.

How to share your screen on WhatsApp
Open the WhatsApp app on your Android or iOS device.
Place a video call.
To access screen sharing, go to Video controls.
A prompt will appear on your phone letting you know you’re recording or sharing your screen on WhatsApp.
Tap Start to begin screen sharing.
To turn off screen sharing, tap Stop sharing .
