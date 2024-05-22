How to use WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature

WhatsApp is used by millions of users worldwide to connect with their friends, families and colleagues. The app continues to expand its features by introducing well-thought-out additions for an improved experience.
One such feature is screen sharing during video calls which will allow you to broadcast a live view of their screen. As part of a screen sharing session, video feeds appear below the shared content for members. It is important to note that while sharing your screen, important information such as passwords and usernames may be visible to the other party. The screen-sharing feature cannot be used during an audio call.