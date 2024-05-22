How to use WhatsApp’s screen-sharing feature

WhatsApp is used by millions of users worldwide to connect with their friends, families and colleagues. The app continues to expand its features by introducing well-thought-out additions for an improved experience.

One such feature is screen sharing during video calls which will allow you to broadcast a live view of their screen. As part of a screen sharing session, video feeds appear below the shared content for members. It is important to note that while sharing your screen, important information such as passwords and usernames may be visible to the other party. The screen-sharing feature cannot be used during an audio call.

How to share your screen on WhatsApp Open the WhatsApp app on your Android or iOS device. Place a video call. To access screen sharing, go to Video controls. A prompt will appear on your phone letting you know you’re recording or sharing your screen on WhatsApp. Tap Start to begin screen sharing. To turn off screen sharing, tap Stop sharing .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.