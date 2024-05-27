 How to use WhatsApp’s new voice note feature for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out improvements for its voice notes functionality. After installing the latest update for WhatsApp on Android and iOS, users can send up to 1-minute voice notes for status updates. Previously, the length of the same was limited to 30 seconds. We were able to verify the new feature on both Android devices and iPhones. The feature should roll out for more users in the coming weeks.

How to use WhatsApp’s new voice notes feature Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device. Swipe right to access the Updates Tab Tap on the pencil icon located on the bottom right corner of the screen. Click and hold the mic icon in the bottom right corner to start recording a voice note up to 1 minute in length. Tap on the send button at the bottom right corner to send the recording.

How to send 1-minute voice notes via Status on iOS Open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device. Access the Updates tab. Tap on the pencil icon located on the top right corner of the screen. Click and hold the mic icon in the bottom right corner to start recording a voice note up to 1 minute in length. Tap on the send button at the bottom right corner to send the recording.