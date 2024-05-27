GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

How to use WhatsApp’s new voice notes feature for Android and iOS

After installing the latest update for WhatsApp on Android and iOS, users can send voice notes for status updates that are up to 60 seconds long.

Updated - May 27, 2024 10:12 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 10:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
 How to use WhatsApp’s new voice note feature for Android and iOS.

 How to use WhatsApp’s new voice note feature for Android and iOS. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out improvements for its voice notes functionality. After installing the latest update for WhatsApp on Android and iOS, users can send up to 1-minute voice notes for status updates. Previously, the length of the same was limited to 30 seconds. We were able to verify the new feature on both Android devices and iPhones. The feature should roll out for more users in the coming weeks.

How to use WhatsApp’s new voice notes feature
Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.
Swipe right to access the Updates Tab
Tap on the pencil icon located on the bottom right corner of the screen.
Click and hold the mic icon in the bottom right corner to start recording a voice note up to 1 minute in length.
Tap on the send button at the bottom right corner to send the recording.
How to reply to a WhatsApp group message privately on Android and iOS
How to send 1-minute voice notes via Status on iOS
Open the WhatsApp app on your iOS device.
Access the Updates tab.
Tap on the pencil icon located on the top right corner of the screen.
Click and hold the mic icon in the bottom right corner to start recording a voice note up to 1 minute in length.
Tap on the send button at the bottom right corner to send the recording.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.