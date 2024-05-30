How to take a screenshot on MacBooks

Taking screenshots on a MacBook is an essential skill that can significantly boost your productivity. Whether you need to capture crucial information, share your screen with colleagues, or save a visual record of your work, knowing how to take and manage screenshots efficiently is invaluable.

MacBooks offer several straightforward methods to capture your screen, and this guide will walk you through each one, ensuring you can quickly and easily get the images you need. By default, screenshots are saved to your desktop with the name “Screen Shot [date] at [time].png.”

How to take a screenshot on your Mac capturing the entire screen Press Shift + Command (⌘) + 3. This key combination captures the entire screen. If you see a thumbnail in the corner of your screen, click it to edit the screenshot. Otherwise, the screenshot will be saved to your desktop.

Capturing a portion of the screen Press Shift + Command (⌘) + 4. This will change your cursor to a crosshair. Drag the crosshair to select the area of the screen you want to capture. To move the selection, press and hold the Space bar while dragging. To cancel, press the Esc (Escape) key. Release the mouse or trackpad button to take the screenshot. Click the thumbnail to edit the screenshot, or wait for it to be saved to your desktop.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

How to capture a Window or Menu Make sure the window or menu you want to capture is open. Press Shift + Command (⌘) + 4 + Space bar. The pointer will change to a camera icon. Click the window or menu to capture it. To exclude the window’s shadow from the screenshot, press and hold the Option key while you click. Press the Esc (Escape) key to cancel. Click the thumbnail to edit the screenshot, or wait for it to be saved to your desktop.

How to change the default save location Press Shift + Command (⌘) + 5 to open the Screenshot app. Choose a new save location from the dropdown menu. You can also drag the thumbnail to a folder or document if you need to move it immediately after taking the screenshot. In macOS Mojave or later, you can change the default location where screenshots are saved:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.