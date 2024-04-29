ADVERTISEMENT

How to tag accounts on already posted Instagram Stories

April 29, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

Instagram offers an inbuilt tool to tag other users on ‘Stories’ after posting the same

The Hindu Bureau

Instagram allows users to share updates via the ‘Stories’ feature. | Photo Credit: AP

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps in the world. Millions of users access the platform to share images and videos as ‘Stories’, ‘Reels’, or simply post them on their feed.

The app allows users to share updates via the ‘Stories’ feature, along with an option to tag other Instagram accounts. 

How to conceal your online activity and last active time on Instagram

However, in some cases, users may wish to tag someone after the ‘Story’ has been posted. There is an inbuilt tool that will allow you to achieve this on both Android and iOS(iPhones) devices by following a few simple steps.

How to tag someone on an already posted Instagram Story
1. Open the Instagram app on your device.
2. Click on the ‘Your Story’ option located in the upper left-hand corner of your screen.
3. Tap on the three-dot menu titled ‘More’.
4. Select the ‘Add mentions’ option. Here you can search for the accounts that you wish to tag.
5. Tag the desired accounts.
6. Click on ‘Add’.
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US