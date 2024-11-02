How to set up a Google alert on subjects that interest you

You might think of Google as a vast sea of information into which you dive to discover what you want, but there is a way to get Google to deliver search results straight to you. All you have to do is set up a Google Alert and tweak some controls, so that you can get a series of articles, news reports, videos, and/or reading recommendations sent to you as and when you desire.

Whether you want to give a pony-loving child a continuous stream of informative animal-themed content, track the daily doings of your favourite celebrity, or even keep tabs on how many discussions across the web mention your name, a Google Alert is a smart way to make sure the latest information reaches you, before you venture out to search for it.

How to set up a Google Alert Go to https://www.google.com/alerts to get started Enter the key word, person’s name, phrase, or search term, etc. you wish to get information about. Remember that more specific topics will deliver relevant, high-quality results. For example, setting up a Google alert for ‘Elon Musk’ will work better than either just ‘Musk’ or ‘Elon’ Go through the available filter options in order to set how often you want results to be sent to you, the sources and media formats you prefer, preferred languages, preferred locations, and how many results you wish to receive You will be shown a preview of some of the relevant search results, to see whether they are appropriate for you or require further adjustments Enter your email ID and hit ‘Create Alert’ Based on the settings you chose, you will receive an email in your inbox containing the updates you have requested If needed, you can also choose to turn off the alert through your email

