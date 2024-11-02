How to set up a Google alert on subjects that interest you

Whether you want to give a pony-loving child a continuous stream of informative animal-themed content, track the daily doings of your favourite celebrity, or even keep tabs on how many discussions across the web mention your name, a Google Alert is a smart way to make sure the latest information reaches you, before you venture out to search for it.
Go to https://www.google.com/alerts to get started
Enter the key word, person’s name, phrase, or search term, etc. you wish to get information about. Remember that more specific topics will deliver relevant, high-quality results. For example, setting up a Google alert for ‘Elon Musk’ will work better than either just ‘Musk’ or ‘Elon’
Go through the available filter options in order to set how often you want results to be sent to you, the sources and media formats you prefer, preferred languages, preferred locations, and how many results you wish to receive
You will be shown a preview of some of the relevant search results, to see whether they are appropriate for you or require further adjustments
Enter your email ID and hit ‘Create Alert’
Based on the settings you chose, you will receive an email in your inbox containing the updates you have requested
If needed, you can also choose to turn off the alert through your email