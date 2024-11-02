How to set up a Google alert on subjects that interest you

You might think of Google as a vast sea of information into which you dive to discover what you want, but there is a way to get Google to deliver search results straight to you. All you have to do is set up a Google Alert and tweak some controls, so that you can get a series of articles, news reports, videos, and/or reading recommendations sent to you as and when you desire.

Whether you want to give a pony-loving child a continuous stream of informative animal-themed content, track the daily doings of your favourite celebrity, or even keep tabs on how many discussions across the web mention your name, a Google Alert is a smart way to make sure the latest information reaches you, before you venture out to search for it.