How to send 2GB size videos, images and audio through WhatsApp

May 26, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Send videos, images and audio files that are up to 2GB in size, using WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Whatsapp logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

WhatsApp is arguably one of the most prominent instant messaging apps out there. The service is used by millions of users in India and around the world, to connect with their friends and family.

The platform also allows its users to easily share media files such as videos, audio and more. However, the size limit for photos and videos that are sent using the media option is limited to 16MB. This can either result in the entire file not getting sent or the quality taking a huge hit.

If you have faced such an issue before, worry not. You can easily send most types of files including videos, images and audio that are up to 2GB in size, using the Documents option. Read on to know more.

Here is how you can send large files on WhatsApp using the documents option

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

2 Open the desired chat.

3. Click on the attachment icon.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

4. Tap on the Documents option.

5. Select the large file that you wish to send.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

6. Tap on the SEND option.

Sending large files via WhatsApp’s ‘Documents’ option | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

