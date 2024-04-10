ADVERTISEMENT

How to restrict WhatsApp media downloads and gallery visibility on Android

April 10, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:50 am IST

Users can either disable WhatsApp from downloading media files or restrict such files from showing up on their gallery app.

The Hindu Bureau

Users can easily restrict WhatsApp media downloads and gallery visibility on Android by following a few simple steps. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Millions of individuals, all across the world make use of WhatsApp to send and receive media files, including photos and videos. Over time, this can result in your smartphone getting clogged or the storage space running out.

To avoid such scenarios, users can either disable WhatsApp from downloading media files or restrict images and videos from showing up on their gallery app.

How to restrict WhatsApp from downloading media
1. Open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot menu.
2. Tap on Settings and select the ‘Storage and data’ option.
3. Click on each option in the Media auto-download section.
4. Uncheck all the boxes, and then click on ‘OK’.

In case users wish to allow their device to auto-download media files but do not want it to show up on their gallery app, they can make use of two methods.

How to Turn off Media Visibility by default on WhatsApp for Android
1. Open the WhatsApp app.
2. Tap the three-dot menu button and click on Settings.
3. Tap on the Chats option.
4. Toggle off the Media visibility option.
How to turn off Media Visibility for individual contacts
1. Launch WhatsApp.
2. Open the chat of the desired contact. 
3. Tap on the contact’s name(saved) or phone number up top. 
4. Click on the Media visibility option.
5.  Select No and hit OK.
