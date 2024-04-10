How to restrict WhatsApp media downloads and gallery visibility on Android

Millions of individuals, all across the world make use of WhatsApp to send and receive media files, including photos and videos. Over time, this can result in your smartphone getting clogged or the storage space running out.
To avoid such scenarios, users can either disable WhatsApp from downloading media files or restrict images and videos from showing up on their gallery app.
How to restrict WhatsApp from downloading media
In case users wish to allow their device to auto-download media files but do not want it to show up on their gallery app, they can make use of two methods.