December 22, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

You might have captured the perfect photo for your latest Instagram post (1080 pixel width) or maybe a quick selfie you hope to turn into a passport photo (2 inches x 2 inches). But when uploading your image online, it is rejected for not meeting the site’s minimum or maximum size dimensions. How can you resize your image without cropping it or stretching it excessively?

The graphic design and multimedia editing platform Canva offers a plethora of features to help you edit your images and achieve the outcome you had in mind. What’s more, Canva’s clean user interface is perfectly suited to those who do not wish to deal with the overly technical features of a program such as Adobe Photoshop. Most functions on Canva are achieved through intuitive drag-and-drop motions onscreen, so it is child-friendly as well. A basic Canva account can be quickly set up for free, and allows you to access a wide range of image editing features at no cost.

Canva can help you enlarge your image, shrink it, or even place it against an aesthetic background so that the original proportions can be preserved while meeting website size requirements. If you sign up for the paid Canva Pro plan, you can access the platform’s generative AI-powered features which will resize your image for a variety of digital platforms or social media needs, as well as expand the borders of the image so you do not have to stretch it too much.

Canva can be used via a web browser, a desktop client, or on a smartphone so that rapid on-the-go edits are possible wherever you have internet access. As soon as you are done editing, download your image in the desired format and never let a website’s image dimension limits stop you again.

How to resize an image using Canva Create a free Canva account, or log into your existing Canva account Select ‘Create a Design’ at the top right of the page See if your desired size is already offered by the platform (For example: Instagram Post, Resume, YouTube thumbnail, 16:9 Presentation, etc.) Navigate down to ‘Custom Size’ and click on it Enter your required dimensions in pixels, centimetres, millimetres, or inches Click ‘Create New Design’ again and you will be taken to a blank white template that matches your needed dimensions Add the photo you want to resize by uploading it to Canva, or simply dragging and dropping it onto the blank image Stretch or compress your image until it covers all the white spaces Double click the image to drag different parts of it into focus, if required If this option affects the image’s quality or cuts out vital details, you can choose to leave the whole image against a coloured background, with Canva offering several matching options as well as a custom colour picker When done, click the ‘Share’ option on the top right, and then navigate to the ‘Download’ option Select the format you want for your download: JPG for a smaller size, PNG for better quality, PDF for documents or text with clickable elements Download your image and use it as required

