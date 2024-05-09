ADVERTISEMENT

How to play games on Netflix on both Android and iOS devices

Published - May 09, 2024 12:39 pm IST

To play games on Netflix, subscribers simply need a compatible device, an active Netflix subscription, and an internet connection. 

The Hindu Bureau

Games on Netflix are accessible via the Netflix app on both Android and iOS devices. | Photo Credit: AP

While Netflix is arguably the biggest streaming service in the world and is known for offering a diverse range of TV series and movies, the platform also allows subscribers to play a catalogue of games at no extra cost. In India, the Netflix subscription is available at a starting price of ₹149 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Games on Netflix are accessible via the Netflix app on both Android and iOS devices. The service features a mix of original and licensed titles. To play, subscribers simply need a compatible device, an active Netflix subscription, and an internet connection. Games are downloaded from the respective app stores, showcasing a distinct “Netflix Edition” branding.

How to temporarily disappear from WhatsApp without deleting it

Downloading and playing games from Netflix Games is straightforward. Users can browse and select games directly within the Netflix app, which seamlessly redirects them to the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store for installation. Once downloaded, players select their Netflix profile to begin gaming.

How to play Netflix Games on Android
Launch the Netflix app on your Android device.
Navigate to the dedicated Games tab to explore available games.
Select a Game.
Tap on the ‘Get Game’ option.
Click on ‘Go to Play Store’ option.
Install the game. The publisher should be listed as Netflix, Inc.
After installation, open the game. You’ll see the Netflix splash screen animation.
Choose the Netflix profile you want to use to play the game.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
How to play Netflix Games on iOS
Open the Netflix App on your iPhone.
You’ll find a selection of titles under the ‘Mobile Games’ section.
Tap on the game of your choice.
Select the ‘Get Game’ option and approve the installation request from the Apple’s App Store.
Once the game is installed, open it. You’ll see the Netflix intro animation.
Choose the Netflix profile you wish to use for gaming.
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US