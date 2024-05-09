How to play games on Netflix on both Android and iOS devices

While Netflix is arguably the biggest streaming service in the world and is known for offering a diverse range of TV series and movies, the platform also allows subscribers to play a catalogue of games at no extra cost. In India, the Netflix subscription is available at a starting price of ₹149 per month.

Games on Netflix are accessible via the Netflix app on both Android and iOS devices. The service features a mix of original and licensed titles. To play, subscribers simply need a compatible device, an active Netflix subscription, and an internet connection. Games are downloaded from the respective app stores, showcasing a distinct “Netflix Edition” branding.

Downloading and playing games from Netflix Games is straightforward. Users can browse and select games directly within the Netflix app, which seamlessly redirects them to the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store for installation. Once downloaded, players select their Netflix profile to begin gaming.

How to play Netflix Games on Android Launch the Netflix app on your Android device. Navigate to the dedicated Games tab to explore available games. Select a Game. Tap on the ‘Get Game’ option. Click on ‘Go to Play Store’ option. Install the game. The publisher should be listed as Netflix, Inc. After installation, open the game. You’ll see the Netflix splash screen animation. Choose the Netflix profile you want to use to play the game.

How to play Netflix Games on iOS Open the Netflix App on your iPhone. You’ll find a selection of titles under the ‘Mobile Games’ section. Tap on the game of your choice. Select the ‘Get Game’ option and approve the installation request from the Apple’s App Store. Once the game is installed, open it. You’ll see the Netflix intro animation. Choose the Netflix profile you wish to use for gaming.

