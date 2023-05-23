How to get the best out of a free audio transcription service

May 23, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

If you frequently transcribe audio to text, doing so manually can be time consuming and tedious. While there is a plethora of transcription services out there, we have picked Otter’s free version.

The service can be accessed via app and web, and allows users to automatically transcribe audio from multiple speakers to text. The platform monitors and analyses audio in real time and transcribes it to text.

Once the service completes transcribing, users can export and save the file. Additionally, the app allows users to email transcribed audio as a document if required.

Otter can be used for free, or you can also upgrade to the paid version, as per your usage.

How to transcribe audio using the Otter app Open the Otter app on your device. Next, click on the blue-coloured recording button located on the bottom right-hand side of your screen. You should be able to view a message stating; ‘Now recording’. Users can start speaking and Otter will transcribe the audio in real-time. Once the transcribing process is finished, users will be able to share the transcribed text via email.

Otter offers up to 300 minutes of transcription for free each month. Users who wish to transcribe for longer, can upgrade to Otter Pro which will get you 1,200 minutes of transcription each month in addition to priority email support. Otter Pro is priced at ₹1,600 per month or ₹9,400 for one year in India.

Otter is developed by AlSense. New users can go through AlSense’s Privacy Policy before using the service.

While the platform is efficient, it can falter from time to time depending on the accent of the individual who is speaking and the clarity of the incoming audio.

To get the most out of the app, users can place their device within three feet of all speaking parties.

While using the app, it is advisable to keep the speaker in a noise-free environment, to reduce background audio.

Transcribing audio using the Otter app for Android is simple. When users access the app for the first time, the platform will offer a prompt to connect the service with your Google calendar and your Microsoft Outlook account.