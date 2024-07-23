How to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) 2024 via WhatsApp

As we close in on the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR), one must ensure the task is completed before July 31. ClearTax has introduced a way to file ITR directly via WhatsApp. With the goal to eliminate tech barriers and make ITR filing more accessible for blue-collar and gig workers, ClearTax has built a system using language options, including English, Hindi and Kannada. The platform has also made ITR1 and ITR4 forms available to users.

What documents are required to file returns

PAN card, AADHAR card, Bank account details (in case users are seeking a refund). You can submit these documents as images or enter the details manually.

How to file income tax returns on WhatsApp:

1. Save ClearTax’s WhatsApp number and send a message saying ‘Hi’ to initiate the process.

2. Select your preferred language from the available options.

3. Provide your PAN card number or upload your PAN card.

4. Provide your AADHAR card number.

5. Enter your personal e-mail address.

6. Note down details including your father’s name, address, bank account details, date of birth, pincode etc.

7. You will be asked to verify your email address via an OTP. Share this in the WhatsApp chat.

8. ClearTax will get your tax information based on the details you have entered.

9. You will receive an OTP on your AADHAR-linked phone number for verification of your tax information.

10. ClearTax will share a summary of your tax information. You can go through and click on ‘Do e-file’ once reviewed.

11. If you are outside the tax bracket, you will get a message saying, ‘E-filing initiated, but payment is pending.’

12. Click on this link if you are required to pay taxes. If not, you can skip the step.

13. Once payment is completed, click on ‘Proceed to e-file’ in the WhatsApp chat.

14. After ITR is filed, you can click on ‘Tax Verification.’ An OTP will be generated again, which you can share to complete the process.

