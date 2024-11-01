How to edit Diwali photos on your phone for better lighting and colour

After returning from a wild Diwali party, a festive family get-together, or an evening spent bursting firecrackers, your phone will likely hold dozens or even hundreds of new photos. Diwali photoshoots can be challenging for many phone cameras, as they are forced to capture intense, moving light sources in near or total darkness.

Some resulting side effects can include too much AI post-processing, noisy and grainy backgrounds, muddy blacks and blues, overly warm tones, light flares, shaky subjects, distorted colours, or overly-sharpened elements that ruin the dreamy atmosphere of your picture.

However, you don’t have to be a professional DSLR wielding photographer to get frame-worthy night shots. Here are some tricks and tips you can use to fix your photos, in order to replicate that magical moment you first captured with your eyes.