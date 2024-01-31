How to disable targeted advertisements on Facebook

January 31, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Available on the Facebook mobile app, link history allows the social media giant to collect data of all the links users click within the app’s browser to show users targeted advertisements. Facebook link works through the browser built into its various app versions, and while it does not benefit regular users – it allows Facebook to track the links users click to gather information about their interest.

Facebook has been trumpeting the convenience of being able to find any link users ever opened at any moment, however, this idea may not appeal to everyone. For users who do not want to allow Facebook to track the links they click, there are two easy ways to disable the feature.

The first time users open an external link posted on the social media network, since the feature was introduced, they are asked for their consent to use the feature. If users have assented to their data being tracked, but later changed their minds, there are two simple ways in which the feature can be disabled.

How to turn off link history in Facebook In the Facebook app, open Menu by clicking on the three lines in the upper-right corner on Android or the profile icon in the lower right corner on iOS. From here head over to settings and Privacy. Scroll down and click on the Browser Here users will find the toggle for Allow link history Users can also clear their link history using the Clear button next to Link history. Another way to turn off Facebook link history is through the app’s built-in browser. The the app, tap on any link on Facebook. This will open the app’s built-in browser. Within the browser, tap on the ellipis icon. This is in the upper-right corner of Android and lower-right on iOS. Head to Settings. Here users will find the toggle to allow link history along with the button to clear the histroy.

Users should note that since Facebook link history is only available as a feature in the Facebook app. The feature is not available in the social network’s web or Lite versions.