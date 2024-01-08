How to recognise rage farming and keep yourself safe from it

January 08, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Perhaps you were peacefully scrolling through Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) and laughing at some funny videos when it suddenly caught your eye: a comment or post claiming that women do not deserve human rights, that a religious minority should leave the country, or that your favourite actor looks like an insect.

Though content of this kind can range from mildly irritating to openly genocidal, they fall under a media category known as “rage bait,” with their posters knowingly engaging in an act that has come to be called “rage farming.”

As social media platforms such as X promote programmes which let verified users turn their impressions into cash through ad revenue sharing, many have found that the best way to capture eyes is by posting offensive, violent, or controversial matter in order to start internet fights that draw in as many participants as possible. In this way, troll accounts with followers in the single or double digits can publish posts that are soon viewed tens of thousands of times, encouraging ad placements in their replies.

On Instagram, Meta promotes posts from its text-based social media app Threads. However, some users have complained that they are being shown provocative content from Threads posters they never chose to view or follow.

Rage bait and rage farming can also be seen on Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube. Some examples of this include staged videos of break-ups or harassment, sensational stories that never took place, morphed pictures being passed off as real news, bigoted memes, or even just cruel comments under your own posts.

When you interact with such content, you only add more fuel to the fire, even if your intentions are pure. A rage farming account may encourage you to waste your time and mental energy on it, provoking you to share its content with your own followers so that they can also join in to support you. Other rage farming accounts may try to scam you, expose your address, send you suspicious links, or send their own followers to harass you until you are forced to leave the platform. Some even hope to seek real life fame by carrying out digital mischief, with you inadvertently promoting them.

Here are 10 ways to protect yourself and your social media from rage farmers/rage bait Avoid opening or reading the comments under other people’s social media posts, and especially when the post is viral or deals with sensitive issues. Avoid interacting with social media users who do not put their own photo or name in their profiles. Generic handles like “@Batman393001 “ are a strong sign of troll accounts looking to trigger outrage. Do not debate Holocaust deniers, Nazis, flat Earthers, climate change sceptics, homophobes, transphobes, religious bigots, casteists, rape apologists, known misogynists, racists, etc. who challenge facts or human rights standards to drive engagement. Firmly ignore aggressive social media users who have fewer followers than you, as this is a tactic for many rage farming accounts to capture the attention of your (larger and more valuable) digital audience. Consider limiting who all can reply to your posts, especially if you want your account to remain a conflict-free space. Choose social media feeds which show you only the accounts you are following, rather than the algorithmic feed with viral or promoted posts mixed in as well. In case your posts attract rage farmers, choose to hide their replies or delete them where possible. Reporting comments, downvoting content, and blocking users is strongly recommended, so that your algorithm will show you more appropriate material in the future. In case you need to share a rage farmer’s post or comment, do not re-post their content directly, but instead upload your own screenshot and conceal their name in order to cut off their engagement. Maintain and enforce a strict “no forwards” policy on group chats created for formal and professional purposes, such as the building’s housing association or workplace departments. In case you are targeted by threats and violent media, capture screenshots of the post and the original account bio, to file a police complaint.

