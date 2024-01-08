How to recognise rage farming and keep yourself safe from it

January 08, 2024 09:40 am | Updated 09:40 am IST

Perhaps you were peacefully scrolling through Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) and laughing at some funny videos when it suddenly caught your eye: a comment or post claiming that women do not deserve human rights, that a religious minority should leave the country, or that your favourite actor looks like an insect.

Though content of this kind can range from mildly irritating to openly genocidal, they fall under a media category known as “rage bait,” with their posters knowingly engaging in an act that has come to be called “rage farming.”

As social media platforms such as X promote programmes which let verified users turn their impressions into cash through ad revenue sharing, many have found that the best way to capture eyes is by posting offensive, violent, or controversial matter in order to start internet fights that draw in as many participants as possible. In this way, troll accounts with followers in the single or double digits can publish posts that are soon viewed tens of thousands of times, encouraging ad placements in their replies.

On Instagram, Meta promotes posts from its text-based social media app Threads. However, some users have complained that they are being shown provocative content from Threads posters they never chose to view or follow.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Rage bait and rage farming can also be seen on Facebook, TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube. Some examples of this include staged videos of break-ups or harassment, sensational stories that never took place, morphed pictures being passed off as real news, bigoted memes, or even just cruel comments under your own posts.

When you interact with such content, you only add more fuel to the fire, even if your intentions are pure. A rage farming account may encourage you to waste your time and mental energy on it, provoking you to share its content with your own followers so that they can also join in to support you. Other rage farming accounts may try to scam you, expose your address, send you suspicious links, or send their own followers to harass you until you are forced to leave the platform. Some even hope to seek real life fame by carrying out digital mischief, with you inadvertently promoting them.