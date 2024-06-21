How to delete Google Chrome history on Android

Managing your digital footprint is essential for privacy and organisation, especially on mobile devices. Deleting your Google Chrome history on Android can help protect your personal information and maintain a clutter-free browsing experience. Whether you want to clear your entire history or specific entries, the process is straightforward.

Steps to clear Chrome history on Android devices

Open the Chrome app on your Android device.

Tap the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner.

Select “History” from the dropdown menu. If your address bar is at the bottom, swipe up on the address bar and tap “History.”

Tap “Clear browsing data.”

Under “Time range,” choose the desired date range to delete a portion of your history or select “All time” to delete everything.

Ensure the box next to “Browsing history” is checked. Uncheck any other data you don’t want to delete.

Tap “Clear data” to finish the process.