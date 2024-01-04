How to deactivate, delete Instagram account

January 04, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Limiting the use of social media apps to reduce distractions or deactivating an account to protect online information can be tricky, Amongst the multitude of settings, user may often wonder what the best possible way is to remove their personal information from online platforms. In the case of Instagram and Facebook, deactivation and deletion are two ways in which users can either temporarily, or permanently request the deletion of their personal information.

Meta-owned platform, Instagram gives users the option to either deactivate their accounts temporarily or to delete them permanently.

When deactivated an account hides a user’s posts, comments, and likes from followers. Additionally, other users of the platform will no longer be able to search for the profile. However, deactivation is a temporary measure, and users can still reactivate their accounts. Here we will look at how to deactivate or delete an Instagram account.

Temporarily deactivate Instagram account using the app To temporarily deactivate an Instagram account, users will need their passwords. On the Instagram app, click on the profile page button located on the bottom right. On the profile page, click on the three lines on the top right of the page. Here you will find the “Settings and Privacy tab”. Enter settings and privacy, then “Accounts Center”, then “Personal details”. Under Personal details select “Account ownership and control”, then “Deactivation or deletion”. Under deactivation or deletion users will find the option to select their Instagram or Facebook accounts. From here users can select the account and whether they want to deactivate or delete it permanently. If two-factor-authentication has been activated for Facebook, users will need to use the Facebook app to deactivate their account. For Instagram, users can enter their password to deactivate or delete their accounts.

Deactivate, delete Instagram app using the browser On a web browser, users will need to log in to their account. Once on the Home Page click on “More” on the left-hand panel. Head to Settings then “See more in Accounts Center”. Here users will find the button for Personal details, then Account ownership and control. This is where users will find the Deactivation or deletion option. If a user’s account has been wrongfully deactivated, users can file for a appeal using Instagram Appeal form to restore it.

