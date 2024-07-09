How to create a vintage black-and-white film photo effect, with and without Adobe Lightroom

The soft glow of gas lamps in a 1950s Hollywood thriller, the sparkling of an actress’ diamonds in an old world Kollywood drama. . .you can make your photos look like still images from this iconic era of cinema, using just your smartphone and some household items.

Black-and-white movies from the middle of the 20th century are recognised and loved for their diffused, dreamy lighting that softens actors’ skin and adds a silkiness to the whole scene. While there are premium camera lenses, expensive filters, and paid presets that help professionals achieve this look, you can create it for yourself with a far cheaper accessory: the humble stocking.

In case you do not have one near you, you can alternatively try a very sheer piece of fabric such as a fine-mesh bag, a chiffon stole, a thin sock, a translucent dupatta, etc. This strategy has also been used by Hollywood cinematographers to give modern day movies a nostalgic twist.

How to make your black-and-white photos look dreamy without Adobe Lightroom Find a white or similarly light-coloured fabric that is almost see-through, such as a sheer sock. Using a rubber band, gently secure the cloth against your camera lens or smartphone camera in such a way that the fabric is not an obstruction but serves as a filter when you look at your screen. Loosen or tighten the fabric as needed. Add an additional layer for softer, blurrier pictures. On your smartphone app or camera, change the settings to shoot in black-and-white. Otherwise, change the saturation to zero after shooting. Click photos in well-lit areas or use strong light sources in your scene. The cloth filter should ideally preserve details like clothes and facial expressions while softening the light source and smoothing out minor textures such as skin and hair.

However, if you wish to shoot your images in colour and then edit them later, you can do so with the mobile version of Adobe Lightroom, which offers a number of free features.