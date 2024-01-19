How to create and edit WhatsApp Stickers

January 19, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

WhatsApp’s new Sticker feature allows iOS users to effortlessly create, edit, and share stickers without leaving the application.

Users can create stickers from their photos or personalize existing ones—all within the WhatsApp app.

Unlike other sticker-creating methods, WhatsApp’s innovation eliminates the need for cumbersome dragging and dropping from the image gallery or relying on unofficial third-party apps.

The spotlight of this new feature is its robust security, underpinned by WhatsApp’s renowned end-to-end encryption.

The auto-crop function streamlines the process, and a suite of editing tools facilitates the customization of texts and drawings. Once a sticker is crafted and sent, it conveniently finds its place in the sticker tray, ready to be shared at any moment. The feature has started rolling out for users on iOS 17 or above.

How to create WhatsApp Stickers 1. Open the sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box. 2. Choose the ‘create sticker’ option and pick any picture from the gallery. 3. Personalize your sticker by opting for a cutout and adding text, other stickers, or even drawings. 4. Hit send.

But what if you want to edit existing stickers? Fear not, for WhatsApp has you covered.

How to edit WhatsApp Stickers 1. Go to the sticker tray, long-press on the sticker you wish to edit. 2. Select the ‘edit sticker’ option. 3. Customize the sticker by adding text, other stickers, or drawings. 4. Hit send when done.

