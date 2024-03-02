How to control your new audio and video call privacy settings on X

March 02, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

X (formerly Twitter) said on February 29 it had launched audio and video calls for everyone on the platform, allowing even non-verified, non-paying users to call others without requiring a phone number.

The official @XNews account shared the news.

Platform owner Elon Musk had earlier promised audio and video calls. On Friday, he re-shared a short clip showing how to place a call through the platform he aims to eventually turn into an “everything app” that will handle everything from AI-powered virtual assistance to job hiring.

In order to make audio or video calls, users can navigate to their Direct Messages (DMs) tab and then choose the person they wish to call, to see if they are eligible to place the call. If they are, they can tap the phone icon on the top right corner to decide on an audio or video call. Prior messages may need to have been exchanged before some users can call others for the first time, due to individual permissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, some X users were concerned by an option that kept an enhanced call privacy setting turned off by default. This design pattern increased the chances of revealing one’s IP address to others, possibly exposing their location.

Here is how to adjust your audio and video call privacy settings on X Open the X app Click your profile icon on the top left corner to open the sidebar Scroll down to tap on ‘Settings & Support’ Select the ‘Settings and Privacy’ option Once you reach the new page, scroll down to the ‘Privacy and safety’ setting Once you reach the new page, tap on the ‘Direct Messages’ tab and open it Scroll down to reach the audio and video call settings If you do not wish to receive any calls through X, simply toggle the switch to turn off this option entirely If you wish to only receive calls from select groups of people, you can adjust accordingly by picking the option that is right for you For increased privacy, it is recommended to turn on the ‘Enhanced call privacy’ switch so that your IP address remains hidden

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.