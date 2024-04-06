How to control your Instagram advertisement topics

April 06, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

While most of us move through life without paying much heed to the advertisements flashing at us from our social media apps, others might have strong reasons for wanting to remove certain advertisement categories entirely.

For example, a loving dog owner whose fur baby died recently might not want to see dog food ads for a few months while they deal with their grief - even if the ad is perfect for their future puppy.

On the other hand, a user with no interest in saris who happened to explore a few sari shop accounts to order a gift for a loved one might now be flooded with ads for dresses they would never personally choose to wear.

In both these cases, users can view and customise Instagram’s ad settings in order to better understand what kind of topics the app thinks they are interested in. By doing this, they can design a better user experience. Parents or guardians should also monitor their children’s Instagram ad topics to make sure they are not being shown inappropriate content categories.

Here is how to see what ad topics Instagram has recorded for you Open your Instagram account and navigate to your profile Tap on the icon with three lines, located at the top right of your profile page Tap on the ‘Settings and privacy’ option Tap on ‘Accounts Center’ to be led to a more detailed menu Scroll down till you reach ‘Ad preferences’ and tap this option You will see menu selections to view your recent ad activity or topics, and adjust your ad settings Tap on the ‘Ad Topics’ section You will see a list of general topics Instagram believes you like, which it uses to allow advertisers to reach you. These can range from art and fashion to music and celebrities, or even more. You may view and manage these topics with the help of the provided button on the page. You can even choose to see less of certain topics in general, such as those which trigger you or do not align with your interests. With the provided ‘Sort’ button, you can arrange the ad topics shown to you in order to see the topics you interacted with recently, or those frequently shown to you. Otherwise, you can choose to view and curate your ad topics in alphabetical order.

