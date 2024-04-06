How to control your Instagram advertisement topics

April 06, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

While most of us move through life without paying much heed to the advertisements flashing at us from our social media apps, others might have strong reasons for wanting to remove certain advertisement categories entirely.

For example, a loving dog owner whose fur baby died recently might not want to see dog food ads for a few months while they deal with their grief - even if the ad is perfect for their future puppy.

On the other hand, a user with no interest in saris who happened to explore a few sari shop accounts to order a gift for a loved one might now be flooded with ads for dresses they would never personally choose to wear.

In both these cases, users can view and customise Instagram’s ad settings in order to better understand what kind of topics the app thinks they are interested in. By doing this, they can design a better user experience. Parents or guardians should also monitor their children’s Instagram ad topics to make sure they are not being shown inappropriate content categories.

