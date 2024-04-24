How to conceal your online activity and last active time on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media apps in the world. The photo-sharing platform grants users the ability to check the online status and last activity of other individuals.
This seemingly small feature holds great utility. It helps users gauge response times and easily connect with others for spontaneous chats.
However, this feature may not always be welcome. If you prefer to browse discreetly, the online indicator can be a giveaway.
Thankfully, Instagram allows you to easily disable your activity status, ensuring your online presence remains private.
How to disable your Instagram Online and Last seen status
When you disable your activity status on Instagram, it’s worth noting that not only do other users lose the ability to see your status but you also won’t be able to see theirs..