How to clean bulk mails from Gmail inbox

January 01, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

Clearing out Gmail inbox to clear up space or to ensure that important emails are not buried under a pile of spam mail can be a harrowing task. Unsubscribing from updates by going through individual emails is both time-consuming and often frustrating. And with more and more websites requiring asking users to share their emails the problem of unread emails sitting in the inbox is here to stay.

Unsubscribing from bulk emails can be done in one of two ways. The first one is to use Google’s unsubscribe feature, the second method can be used if users want to unsubscribe through individual emails.

Use Google’s unsubscribe feature Open your Gmail inbox Search for the sender you want to unsubscribe (if you are using the mobile app, open the top email and click on the three-dots on the top right corner) In the pop-up menu select unsubscribe (some senders may require you to confirm the choice on a webpage. Follow the instructions and you will be unsubscribed. Unsubscribe from individual emails To unsubscribe from individual emails Open the email you want to unsubscribe Scroll to the bottom of the email here you will find the link to unsubscribe from the sender’s list. Click on the link and follow the instructions.

Unsubscribing from the list of bulk emails is a sure-shot way of ensuring you have a cleaner inbox. It also reduces the likelihood of accidental clicks on phishing links and falling into the trap of threat actors. However, users should be on the lookout for emails from unknown senders with links to unsubscribe, as they may be used to lure users into clicking on malicious links.

If you notice emails from a sender you do not recognise or did not sign up for, it is better to report the mail as spam. This will allow Gmail to filter future emails from the sender to your inbox.

ADVERTISEMENT

In case users are unable to unsubscribe using the above-mentioned emails users can also contact the sender for details on how to unsubscribe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.