How to choose the right air purifier this Diwali

While there are many Indians who look forward to Diwali and firecrackers, there are others who know all too well how the blend of smoke, air pollution, and winter weather can trigger everything from mild allergies to life-threatening asthma attacks. For those who want to safely ride out the festival season and the winter months, investing in an air purifier can be a great way to protect not just your health but elevate your living space as well.

Though your first instinct might be to visit an e-commerce platform and pick the top-rated air purifier that is on sale, even a high-end product might end up being a disappointment if you do not first consider some essential factors.

Let’s take a look at them.

The area to be covered

Air purifiers can cover hundreds of square feet, but they are not made equally.

An air purifier that is meant to cleanse an industrial set-up or a large hall could look out of place in a compact bedroom and might even make the space feel dry. On the other hand, a personal air purifier might not help you out much in a large and busy kitchen.

Know the square foot area of the room where the air purifier will be plugged in, and shop accordingly. In case you live in a house with multiple levels, invest in a light-weight air purifier that can be easily moved around and plugged into different outlets.

If you spend most of your time on the road, commuting from the calm suburbs to a smoky urban centre, you might actually benefit more from a car air purifier.

Meanwhile, smaller and more individual air purifiers can live near your desk and bed to cleanse the air in your personal space.

Technical specifications

Ensure that you buy an air purifier that has a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter, as this feature is what makes or breaks the device. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, HEPA filters “can theoretically remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm).”

Also take a look at the decibel level of the device, as there is no point in buying a noisy air purifier that no one wants to use later on. Many air purifiers come with multiple adjustable speeds or settings that automatically change based on the air condition. Others may also include a sleep mode that reduces the noise of the device and dims any screens or lights for nighttime comfort.

Decide whether you want a basic run-of-the-mill air purifier, or a device that fits into your smart home and can be remotely operated by multiple people using their phones or other Alexa-enabled devices.

While some users may prefer a touch-screen interface, others may just want regular buttons for ease.

Adding to this, more mid-segment and high-end air purifiers will show the AQI (Air Quality Index) in digits and allow you to track this through your smartphone. By contrast, budget-friendly or entry-level air purifiers might only include an indicator light that changes colour based on the state of the surrounding environment.

Pollutants you aim to remove

A good air purifier should remove pet dander, dust, unpleasant or strong odours, pollen, and smoke in a room within a short period of time. Read trusted reviews to ensure these pollutants are efficiently targeted by the air purifier, apart from checking the device specifications.

In general, however, going for a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter should take care of all these pollutants.

While you may not be able to sense the more complex workings of the air purifier, you should be able to experience a fresh, odour-free space after using the device for 30-60 minutes, based on the area being covered.

Be wary of companies that declare their air purifiers will stop the spread of diseases like COVID-19, as this cannot be guaranteed.

Air purifier users

If you live in a house with pets or young children, you will likely want a sturdier device with a child-lock button and a protective casing that can withstand being toppled over a few times. It is also important to check if the mechanical/moving parts of the air purifier are adequately protected or shielded by the exterior, so that children cannot tamper with these, and smaller pets will not get hurt inside.

On the other hand, if you are buying an air purifier for an elderly person or someone who is not mobile, it can be helpful to look for Alexa integration or other smart features that will let the user control the purifier with their voice. If you wish to control the purifier remotely through a linked app, Wi-Fi support is an option you can consider - though this will raise the price of the device. Meanwhile, other users may prefer an ultra-basic air purifier that is controlled exclusively through a remote device.

Be sure to have a discussion with other users in your family to assess their comfort with technology before investing in an air purifier, so that everyone can make the most of it.

Your budget

A range of air purifiers from trusted, international brands work well in Indian homes while also coming in under ₹10,000. Personal air purifiers and desk-based air purifiers can be even cheaper. On the other hand, premium air purifiers with smart controls that also act as fans, heaters, coolers, etc. can cost well over ₹30,000.

If you are not sure about which segment is right for you, consider renting an air purifier to see if it meets your needs, before buying one. Prior to taking home a rented air purifier, have the device opened to see if the fitted filter is clean.

When buying an air purifier, keep in mind that you will have to change the filters regularly every few months or even after 1-2 years, based on the model and pollution levels in your area. Look up a model whose replacement parts are easily available, so that you can afford to maintain it for years to come.

Also check the life of the device filters and the air purifier’s warranty period so that you can budget accordingly.

Most air purifiers are easy to put together, come in elegant designs, and offer easy-to-learn controls, so they make for thoughtful presents as well.