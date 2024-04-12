How to check for your name in the voter list 

The first phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is set to begin from April 19. The polling will take place in 7 phases and will witness many first time voters exercising their right to universal adult franchise. In order to be eligible for voting in the upcoming elections citizens should have achieved the age of 18 as of 1 April 2024.
First time voters should check the electoral rolls to ensure their names are listed as an eligible voter in their constituency. This can be done by visiting the elections commission website. Citizens can look up their names using their Voter ID number, which the EC calls the “EPIC”, or Elector’s Photo Identification Card. Additionally, mobile numbers, personal details such as name, date of birth and relative’s information from the constituency can be used for search for names in the electoral roll.
How to search for name in voter list
Additionally, citizens can download a digital version of their Voter ID, using the EPIC number.
How to download Voter ID using EPIC no
Once you have verified that your name is on the electoral, you can cast your vote using any one of the following means of identification -
MNREGA job card
Bank or postal office passbook with photographs
Health insurance smart card issued under Ministry of Labour
Driving Licence
Aadhaar card
PAN card
Smart Card issued by RGI
Passport, and
official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, MLCs.