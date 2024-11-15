ADVERTISEMENT

How to check AQI for your area with Google Maps

Updated - November 15, 2024 11:47 am IST

You can use the Google Maps app in your smartphone to better understand the levels of air pollution near you and see if any precautions are required

The Hindu Bureau

Checking the Air Quality Index (AQI) for your area can help you better plan your day to prioritise your health | Photo Credit: Google Maps

Air pollution levels are rising across North India this winter, making daily life painful for commuters while the climate puts children, elders, and those with pulmonary conditions in active danger.

As many try to plan their schedule around the smog and pollution levels in their locality, Google has rolled out a new AQI (Air Quality Index) mapping tool that lets users see how severe air pollution levels are in their area and view any warnings they might need before venturing outside.

Here is how to use the feature.

Google Maps AQI tracker is out; Chennai in green and Delhi in red

A visual guide to check the AQI for your area with Google Maps | Photo Credit: Google Maps

How to check your local AQI with Google Maps
Open Google Maps on your device
Navigate to your current location, or the location for which you wish to see the AQI
Tap on the symbol near the top right that looks like stacked papers
You will see a pop-up menu with map filters and viewing options. Choose ‘Air Quality’
The map will become colour-coded and and an air quality index guide will appear
You can zoom into more specific locations for exact readings and safety measures to follow
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US