Air pollution levels are rising across North India this winter, making daily life painful for commuters while the climate puts children, elders, and those with pulmonary conditions in active danger.

As many try to plan their schedule around the smog and pollution levels in their locality, Google has rolled out a new AQI (Air Quality Index) mapping tool that lets users see how severe air pollution levels are in their area and view any warnings they might need before venturing outside.

Here is how to use the feature.