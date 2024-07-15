GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How to change Google Search app’s icon colour on iOS

To customise them, tap on your profile image in Google Search for Settings> General> Change app icon

Published - July 15, 2024 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: The Google Search app for both iPhone and iPad on the desktop and mobile, now offers customisable icons for home screens.

FILE PHOTO: The Google Search app for both iPhone and iPad on the desktop and mobile, now offers customisable icons for home screens. | Photo Credit: AP

The Google Search app for both iPhone and iPad on the desktop and mobile, now offers customisable icons for home screens. Aside from default red, green, yellow and blue “G” inside a white box, the new update also has a dark background version. Then, there’s a dark “G” icon inside a white background and white “G” icons inside a black background. 

To customise them, tap on your profile image in Google Search for Settings> General> Change app icon. This is rolled out in the version 324.0.

The Google Search bar widget on Android also offers the same colours for logos as the ones on the Google Search update for iOS. The new icons also show up on the square and rectangular Google Search widgets that offer shortcuts for text, Lens, voice and Incognito queries. 

The Google app on the iOS has all the features from Read Aloud to Google Password Manager access with system-wide autofill support. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

