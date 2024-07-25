Starting this week, Google Maps will let users in Chennai and Kochi book metro tickets via Google Maps. When you search for public transport directions in these two cities, you’ll start seeing a new booking option for the metro leg of your trip. With a simple tap, you’ll be guided through the booking and payment process, powered by ONDC and Namma Yatri, eliminating the need to wait in line at the station.

Google plans to expand this feature to more cities and additional modes of public transport, collaborating closely with Namma Yatri and ONDC to enhance your public transportation experience.

The feature is currently available only to Android users in these two cities.

