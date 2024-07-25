GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to book Chennai Metro tickets with Google Maps 

Google plans to expand this feature to more cities and additional modes of public transport, collaborating closely with Namma Yatri and ONDC to enhance your public transportation experience

Published - July 25, 2024 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Starting this week, Google Maps will let users in Chennai and Kochi book metro tickets via Google Maps. 

FILE PHOTO: Starting this week, Google Maps will let users in Chennai and Kochi book metro tickets via Google Maps.  | Photo Credit: THG

Starting this week, Google Maps will let users in Chennai and Kochi book metro tickets via Google Maps. When you search for public transport directions in these two cities, you’ll start seeing a new booking option for the metro leg of your trip. With a simple tap, you’ll be guided through the booking and payment process, powered by ONDC and Namma Yatri, eliminating the need to wait in line at the station.

Google plans to expand this feature to more cities and additional modes of public transport, collaborating closely with Namma Yatri and ONDC to enhance your public transportation experience.

The feature is currently available only to Android users in these two cities.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.