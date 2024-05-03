How to backup WhatsApp chat history on Android and iPhones

May 03, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms in India and across the globe. The service can be used to connect with others via texts and calls and users can share media files such as images, videos, audio and documents. In case you are switching between devices or are just worried about losing your chat history, WhatsApp allows you to back up your data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to backup WhatsApp chat history on iPhone 1. Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone. 2. Tap on the “Settings” option, located on the bottom right corner of your screen. 3. Click on the “Chats” option. 4. Tap on “Chat Backup”. 5. Tap on the “Back Up Now” option to start the backup process.

Alternatively, users can opt for “Auto Backup” and customise the backup frequency as per their preferences.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

How to backup WhatsApp chat history on Android 1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android device. 2. Select the three-dot menu dots located in the top-right corner. 3. Click on Settings. 4. Tap on “Chats” to access your conversation settings. 5. Locate and select “Chat Backup,”. 6. Tap on “Back Up” to manually initiate the backup process.

Users can also opt to select “Back Up to Google Drive” to configure their backup frequency. If your phone isn’t connected to a Google account, it will generate a local backup instead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.