How to back up your iPhone

Users can back up their iPhone data using iCloud or their computer. 

Published - June 14, 2024 10:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
How to back up your iPhone.

How to back up your iPhone. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

Backing up your iPhone ensures that your data is safe and can be restored to a new device if needed. You can back up your iPhone using iCloud or your computer. Here’s a simple guide to help you decide which method is best for you and how to do it.

Backing Up Using iCloud

Setup iCloud Backup
Go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup.
Turn on iCloud Backup.
Automatic Backup: iCloud automatically backs up your iPhone daily when it is connected to power, locked, and connected to Wi-Fi.
Manual Backup: To perform a manual backup, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup, then tap Back Up Now.
View and Manage Backups :To view your iCloud backups, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > Manage Account Storage > Backups.
To delete a backup, select the backup from the list and tap Turn Off and Delete.

If you replace your iPhone, you can use its backup to transfer your information to the new device.

Backing up using a Mac
Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a cable.
Finder Backup: In the Finder sidebar, select your iPhone.
At the top of the Finder window, click General.
Select Back up all of the data on your iPhone to this Mac.
To encrypt your backup, select Encrypt local backup and set a password.
Click Back Up Now.

macOS 10.15 or later is required for Finder backups. For earlier versions, use iTunes.

Backing up using a Windows PC
Connect your iPhone to your PC using a cable.
In the iTunes app, click the iPhone button near the top left.
Click Summary.
Click Back Up Now.
To encrypt your backups, select Encrypt local backup, set a password, and click Set Password.
To view stored backups, choose Edit > Preferences, then click Devices. Encrypted backups will have a lock icon.

By following these steps, you can ensure your iPhone’s data is safely backed up, giving you peace of mind and easy restoration options. 

