Using an old smartphone that is still in working condition is a reality for many, but this can come with several disadvantages. For example, services like Meta’s WhatsApp may stop supporting older systems or devices that do not meet their requirements.

Such users will begin receiving warnings that they will lose their normal WhatsApp experience soon.

WhatsApp works on Android devices with the Android version 5.0 and above. Android phones that can receive SMS messages or calls are also supported. Coming to Apple, iPhones with iOS 12 and newer versions, as well as iPhones that can receive SMS messages and calls are supported.

“We stop supporting older devices and operating systems on an ongoing basis. This is so we can support newer ones and keep up with the latest advances in technology,” stated WhatsApp on its website.

So, how can you preserve your data on a device that will soon lose WhatsApp support? This is easily done with just a few taps.

