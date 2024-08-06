GIFT a SubscriptionGift
How to back up WhatsApp chat messages when your phone is going to lose support

You should back up your WhatsApp chat history if your Android or iOS device is outdated

Updated - August 06, 2024 11:48 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 11:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
This is easily done with just a few taps [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Using an old smartphone that is still in working condition is a reality for many, but this can come with several disadvantages. For example, services like Meta’s WhatsApp may stop supporting older systems or devices that do not meet their requirements.

Such users will begin receiving warnings that they will lose their normal WhatsApp experience soon.

WhatsApp works on Android devices with the Android version 5.0 and above. Android phones that can receive SMS messages or calls are also supported. Coming to Apple, iPhones with iOS 12 and newer versions, as well as iPhones that can receive SMS messages and calls are supported.

“We stop supporting older devices and operating systems on an ongoing basis. This is so we can support newer ones and keep up with the latest advances in technology,” stated WhatsApp on its website.

So, how can you preserve your data on a device that will soon lose WhatsApp support? This is easily done with just a few taps.

WhatsApp working on Apple air-drop like file transfer without internet

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

How to back up WhatsApp chats on devices about to lose support
If you have received a notification from WhatsApp about losing support in the future, follow these steps to preserve your chat history:
Open the WhatsApp app
Navigate to the settings, usually under the menu represented by three vertical dots
Go to the ‘Chats’ section
Choose ‘Chat backup’
Here, you can decide to manually back up your chat history, or set up automatic back-ups. You can also decide which Google account can store the backed-up chats.
End-to-end encrypted backups are also offered

