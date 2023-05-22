  1. Open the browser of your choice on your device.
  2. Paste the following link in the address bar: http://wa.me/91XXXXXXXXXX. Replace the ****** with the phone number, along with the country code.
  3. You will then be redirected to a webpage with the option “Continue to Chat’.
  4. Click on the ‘Open WhatsApp’ option.
  5. Write your message and press send.