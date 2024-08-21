How Realme is building a market for super-fast charging tech

Last week, Realme unveiled its SuperSonic charging tech at the company’s 828 Fan Festival event in Shenzhen, China. The technology can fully charge a smartphone in under five minutes. During a live demo at the event, Chase Xu, Realme’s Vice President and Head of Marketing, physically displayed a smartphone that was fully charged from 0 - 100% in 4:22 minutes.

“We actually began working on this [super-fast charging] a while back [as it] become really prominent [that] global users have been looking for phones that have longevity [in their devices],” Mr. Xu told The Hindu in an exclusive interaction at the company’s headquarters.

“One type of users looks for a better or bigger battery, and the second kind of users looks for faster charging. They want their phones to be fast charged before they leave the house,” Xu added, noting the shifting consumer needs that is driving innovation in charging technology.

“In the future, we’re looking [to build on both] bigger battery and faster charging to meet consumer need,” he noted.

And to make this happen, Realme has a tough job of marrying conflicting demands of size and efficiency. Their research and development team looks to innovate in this area by using new materials to build batteries that are thin, powerful and efficient.

“Now we’re working [in] two directions. One, aimed at users in workplace who want fast charging. The second group is students, who are looking for [longer] batteries, that is thinner,” Mr. Xu said.

Explaining the technology behind the super-fast charging technology, Clutch Wu, Product Marketing Specialist at Realme, said the tech took inspiration from foldable panel technology.

“We used graphite [material] in this battery,” Mr. Wu said. He also noted that the Realme team is working on Gallium Nitride (GaN) solutions in other upcoming batteries.

Last year, the Chinese smartphone maker launched 240W fast charging tech for one of its smartphones that can fully power a battery in sub-10 minutes.

While the 240W fast charging tech is already in deployed in some of Realme’s phones, the 320W battery will take a few more years before it becomes commercially available.

Mr. Xu noted this could start shipping out in the company’s performance-focused GT series.

On the question on importance of the Indian market, Mr. Xu said that India is an important market for the company, and its relationship dates back to 2018 when Realme started business. The smartphone maker company plans to partner with local firms to advance technology development.

On the recently launched Realme 13 Pro series, Mr. Xu said the company has sold 1,12,000 units in just two weeks in India. The company is also planning on launching a new phone later this year that could compete in the flagship segment.

Realme plans to increase its market share in India in the 20-35K smartphone segment to 15-20% from the current 10%, in the next two to three years.