How Google uses AI to get you search results?

February 15, 2022 17:32 IST

Since its inception in 1996, Google has made several tweaks to its search algorithm. In recent times, the search giant has been deploying AI to provide search results. But before that..

In the early days of web browsing, people used to note down universal service links (url) of websites they were planning to check. If they type in a wrong url, the web browser would simply return a blank error page. That changed after two Stanford University computer science graduates built an algorithm to search the Internet.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google, built a code that would match an input word with an index database. Though their initial iteration couldn’t pick out typo and misspelt words, they subsequently made it better.

For example, if a user searched for “pziza” in Google’s search window, unless there was a page with that particular misspelling, they’d likely have to redo the search with the correct spelling to find a slice near them. Later, the algorithm was refined, and it could intelligently make word suggestions, and even auto-correct the input word.

Over the years, the search giant has tweaked its initial algorithm, and developed several others like the spell-correct one. But a significant change happened in 2015, when Google introduced deep learning system in its search application. Called RankBrain, the AI-based ranking system lets words to make sense in real-world situation. The system found results based on a broad understanding of how words in a search relate to real-world concepts.

“Humans understand this instinctively, but it’s a complex challenge for a computer,” Pandu Nayak, VP – Search at Google, said in a blog post.

So, what the AI-based ranking system did was connect words with concepts. It did this by learning from various websites about a particular concept, and then matched searches to them based on keywords. This means, if people search for “what’s the title of the consumer at the highest level of a food chain,” the ranking algorithm would connect the question to the concept of a food chain with animals, and not humans.

From keywords to concepts

A few years later, in 2018, Google began incorporating neural networks to cull out search results. Neural networks are a set of algorithms that bring to surface underlying relationships in a dataset. In Google’s case, the company used this technique to beyond keywords. With this AI-based method, the algorithm looks at an entire query rather than just specific words, and develops an understanding of the underlying concepts represented in them.

For instance, a search for “managing platform” would throw up results related to social media or app-based platforms, instead of a railway station platform. This is the result of neural networks matching a query by looking at the broader representations of the question’s underlying concept.

From here, Google moved to a natural language processing-based AI model to make its searches more efficient. It introduced Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers, or BERT, machine learning model to search contextually. The BERT model enabled the results to have contextual meaning, instead of a word for word meaning.

The search giant has further enhanced BERT’s capability with another language model that is trained across 75 languages. The Multitask Unified Model, or MUM, is said to be a thousand times more powerful than BERT, and it can also understand information that comes in as both text and image inputs.

From the early days of word to word-based search, Google has come a long way to provide relevant results based on context. With the multitask model, the search giant could be looking to deepen its roots in image, and possibly video-based, searches.