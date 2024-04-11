How Google is integrating its unified AI platform Vertex AI

April 11, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST

About three years ago, Google launched Vertex AI, a unified artificial intelligence platform that offers all of Google’s cloud services. The platform helps users build ML models, and deploy and scale them with pre-trained and custom tools. Google is integrating Vertex AI more directly with its enterprise data warehouse, BigQuery to handle and analyse data easier and seamlessly.

BigQuery and Looker - Google’s tool for converting data into customisable reports and dashboards - - will now have Gemini working on them so users can tap into the AI features. The integration will let users be build tools to “chat with their business data” on Looker and generate formulae, reports and automate Google slides while receiving help to visualise.

Google also announced a new no-code tool called Vertex AI Agent Builder to help their customers build AI agents. “Vertex AI Agent Builder allows people to very easily and quickly build conversational agents,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said. “You can build and deploy production-ready, generative AI-powered conversational agents and instruct and guide them the same way that you do humans to improve the quality and correctness of answers from models.”

AI agents are autonomous entities that can do more than just chat - they function on their own in an environment and complete more complex tasks like placing an order on behalf of the user and have gained momentum recently on the AI landscape.

