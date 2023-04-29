ADVERTISEMENT

How your Google Docs and Sheets experience will change next month

April 29, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Google is launching features to make projects on its Workspace offerings such as Sheets and Docs easier

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

If you are a Google Docs user, you will be able to leave an emoji reaction on an existing comment instead of typing out a reply in return, according to a Google blog post on Friday.

This is one of four major changes Google is bringing to its Workspace offerings soon.

ALSO READ
Why users should update Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers

Android users will be able to drag/drop or copy/paste images in Google Sheets in such a way that the image is spread across cells instead of being constrained within them. However, if you want in-cell images, the option is now available through the context menu.

Users will also get drag-and-drop capabilities from this week to replace images in Slides presentations, according to the blog post. Before, users would have to make several clicks to replace images.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Those using Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides were able to share files in meeting chats. Now they will also be allowed to attach files to Google Calendar events so that meeting attendees can go through them. However, this update may not apply to all Google users and depends on the plan they are on.

The changes are scheduled to come into effect for most users in the first two weeks of May.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US